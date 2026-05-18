Protest action outside the Philippine Senate

Human rights advocates march toward the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on 18 May 2026, as the chamber prepares to convene as an impeachment court against Vice President Sara Duterte. The protesters are demanding accountability for the escape of International Criminal Court fugitive Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who slipped away while under the Senate's protective custody.

Human rights advocates march toward the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on 18 May 2026, as the chamber prepares to convene as an impeachment court against Vice President Sara Duterte. The protesters are demanding accountability for the escape of International Criminal Court fugitive Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who slipped away while under the Senate's protective custody.











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