NTF-ELCAC warns anew vs ‘terror grooming’ after death of ex-student leader

“In the Cauayan encounter, government forces engaged heavily armed NPA remnants, resulting in the deaths of five personalities, including two alleged NPA leaders. Among those identified was Dingding, who reportedly served in political and organizational functions within the terrorist movement’s Southeast Front structures in Negros,” the statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE read.

“Beyond operational reports, however, is a far more painful truth: another young Filipino life has been lost; another family is grieving; another future has been cut short,” it added.

The task force stressed that no Filipino death should be celebrated, especially that of a young individual with potential and education.

“Behind every casualty is not just a name in a report, but a son, a friend, a classmate, and a human life that once held immense possibility,” the group said.

The NTF-ELCAC said publicly available records showed Dingding had once been active in student leadership circles and was associated with the University of the Philippines Cebu community.

The task force noted that Dingding was among many young Filipinos who initially entered advocacy and civic spaces with the intention of contributing to social change.

It also cited reports linking him to individuals previously associated with alleged New People’s Army activities in Negros, while clarifying that the information was not meant to assign guilt by association.

“Each person and each case must stand on its own facts. But the broader pattern cannot be ignored: too many bright, principled, and talented young Filipinos have passed through environments where activism, ideological conditioning, underground recruitment, and armed struggle dangerously intersect,” the statement read.

The task force described this as the “real tragedy,” saying many young people lose their futures long before they die in armed encounters.

According to the NTF-ELCAC, Dingding could have pursued a career as a teacher, journalist, engineer, entrepreneur, public servant, or community leader.

“Instead, another promising life ended in violence. Another young Filipino is gone. Another family mourns. Another dream remains unfinished,” it added.

The task force reiterated that prevention remains the “strongest weapon against terror grooming,” warning that once young people become deeply involved in armed groups, leaving becomes increasingly difficult.

It urged families, schools, universities, communities, and institutions to work together in recognizing warning signs and ensuring that legitimate social concerns are not exploited to push young people toward violence.

“Vince Francis Dingding must not become just another casualty statistic. His story should stand as a painful national reminder: every wasted youth is a loss to the Filipino people, and peace, opportunity, vigilance, and prevention remain our best defense against the cycle of deception, violence, and death,” the task force said.