New era beckons as NU stuns La Salle

National University (NU) burst everyone's bubble and spoiled reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion De La Salle University, 70-64, in the opening day of the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Reinhard Jumamoy applied the finishing touches in the Bulldogs' first day shocker, calmly sinking six free throws in the final minute to end up with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists to hold off the Green Archers' belated rallies.