New era beckons as NU stuns La Salle

National University (NU) burst everyone's bubble and spoiled reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion De La Salle University, 70-64, in the opening day of the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.
Reinhard Jumamoy applied the finishing touches in the Bulldogs' first day shocker, calmly sinking six free throws in the final minute to end up with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists to hold off the Green Archers' belated rallies.
It was a signature balanced attack for NU with Mo Diassana logging nine points and 11 rebounds, PJ Palacielo registering eight points and six boards, and DJ Laconsay getting eight points and two rebounds.
“This is not supposed to be a statement win,” said coach Jeff Napa, downplaying the win as the Bulldogs usher in a new era without top guns Jake Figueroa, Steve Nash Enriquez, and Jolo Manansala.
“We’re starting a new season, a new generation for this team so we just keep learning and implementing our system."
Jacob Cortez tried his earnest to carry the load for La Salle with 13 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, while Mason Amos also had 13 points from three three-pointers in the defeat — a tough start for the green-and-white as they traverse this new day after Mike Phillips and Kean Baclaan.
Three-time defending preseason champion University of the Philippines also powered through a second-half reversal to fend off University of Santo Tomas, 82-78.
Veejay Pre, making his Fighting Maroons debut, lived up to his hype and dropped seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including the booming three with 3:51 to play that gave the Diliman side a 75-69 lead.