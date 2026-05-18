Groups march to Senate calling for VP Sara Duterte's impeachment
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Monday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.JohnCarloMagallon
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.JohnCarloMagallon
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.JohnCarloMagallon
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.JohnCarloMagallon
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.JohnCarloMagallon
Progressive groups troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Sunday, 18 May 2026, calling for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Duterte’s trial.John Carlo Magallon