FDA warns public against unregistered Luxe oral sunblock supplement

“The FDA verified through its online monitoring or post-marketing surveillance that the above-mentioned food supplement is not registered and no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) has been issued,” the advisory stated.

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 9711, or the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009,” the FDA said the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization is prohibited.

“Since these food supplements and food products have not gone through the evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety,” it added.

The FDA also warned establishments against distributing, selling, advertising, or promoting the product until a CPR is issued, or risk facing regulatory sanctions and other legal actions.

The agency likewise urged local government units and law enforcement authorities to ensure that the product is not sold or distributed within their areas of jurisdiction.

“The Bureau of Customs is likewise enjoined to restrain the importation and/or exportation of this product as well as all unregistered food products,” the FDA said.

The product is associated with Anna Magkawas, founder and chief executive officer of Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group.