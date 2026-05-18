Erwan Heussaff says Anne Curtis is ‘the boss of the household’

Candid, unfiltered, and free from any trace of insecurity — these were among the reactions online after Erwan Heussaff’s interview with Matteo Guidicelli on “Matteo G. Primetime.”

During the interview, Heussaff opened up about life as a father to Dahlia and husband to Anne Curtis.

Speaking about their daughter, who now enjoys cooking with him, Heussaff shared how the pandemic unexpectedly gave their family valuable bonding time.

“We are lucky that she was born during the pandemic. So it forced Anne and I to be at home with her for basically a year. She was at home with us for 11 months, with Anne’s mom,” he said.

Heussaff recalled that they were in Melbourne when Dahlia was born on 2 March during the height of the pandemic.

“Being able to get to know her during that first year of life so intimately, I think, was super important,” he added.

The content creator also admitted that he and Curtis have different parenting styles.

“We’re all very independent with how we take care of Dahlia,” Heussaff said.

“Anne and I are very independent people. And I always knew she was very emotional. But when it comes to Dahlia, it kind of unlocks this crazy mom thing where she’s super careful with Dahlia,” he added.

When asked who the “boss” is at home, Heussaff answered without hesitation.

“It is Anne, without question, the boss of the household. I am perfectly fine and go along with it,” he said.

One of the most talked-about parts of the interview centered on the secret behind their nearly decade-long marriage.

“I think for us, it’s really respect. It’s not trying to change who we are, who you were,” Heussaff said.

“Obviously, as people, you want to challenge each other and kind of grow together and evolve. But it doesn’t mean someone can’t change,” he added.

“If you decide to marry a person, you’re marrying that person in that moment — and whatever comes with that person.”

Asked how he knew Curtis was “the one,” Heussaff gave a straightforward answer.

“I knew Anne was the one when I realized she never held me back from pursuing anything in life. It is a quality which I clearly value deeply,” he said.

“It circles back to knowing that it was someone who would be supportive in anything that you do and not prevent you from blossoming,” he added.

Heussaff also shared how trust and independence play a major role in their relationship.

“I can tell Anne tomorrow, ‘Hey, I have to leave for two weeks.’ She won’t be like, ‘Why? Who? Where?’ She’d be like, ‘Okay, go ahead. Let me know when you’re back,’” he said.

“When she says, ‘Look, I have to work for two weeks and do this thing,’ go for it. That has always been the case.”