DPWH inspects flood-prone Parañaque roads

During heavy downpours, floodwaters in the area can rise up to four meters high, blocking access to the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway, which triggers massive traffic gridlock.

Dizon said a key immediate solution is to dredge Villanueva Creek, which runs inside the cemetery, to allow floodwaters to flow freely into Dongalo Creek. Dongalo Creek will also undergo extensive dredging to clear accumulated garbage and silt.

The broader infrastructure plan includes a major overhaul of the Parañaque drainage system, which will replace old, narrowed concrete pipes with high-capacity drainage lines.

Officials cited during the inspection that uneven road elevation along Dr. A. Santos Avenue — formerly known as Sucat Road — compounds the problem. Low-lying sections of the highway trap rainwater, while clogged roadside canals slow down the rate at which the water recedes.

Dizon and Yamsuan also inspected the Dongalo River, another source of flooding that sends water rushing four to five feet high into nearby residential areas, severely affecting Barangay Santo Niño, Moonwalk Subdivision, and portions of Multinational Village.

As a quick-fix solution before the onset of the rainy season, Dizon recommended constructing temporary water detention basins beneath local basketball courts to contain excess runoff before pumping it out toward waterways leading to Manila Bay.

Funding for the comprehensive Parañaque flood mitigation project is pending in the House of Representatives and is expected to be included in the 2027 national budget, Dizon said.