Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A truth will come out in your relationship. It could be a simple realization or a more serious conversation. Do not avoid it because this will help clear the energy between you.

Health: You may feel physically heavy because of stress buildup. Set aside some time to reset, even for a short while.

Career: There is pressure in your tasks, but a small win will boost your confidence. Do not underestimate this progress.

Wealth: A small income or tip may come your way. Save it because an upcoming expense is approaching.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet for protection against workplace tension and negativity.