Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A truth will come out in your relationship. It could be a simple realization or a more serious conversation. Do not avoid it because this will help clear the energy between you.
Health: You may feel physically heavy because of stress buildup. Set aside some time to reset, even for a short while.
Career: There is pressure in your tasks, but a small win will boost your confidence. Do not underestimate this progress.
Wealth: A small income or tip may come your way. Save it because an upcoming expense is approaching.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Use an anti-evil eye bracelet for protection against workplace tension and negativity.
OX
Love: There is a conversation that needs to be taken seriously. If you keep delaying it, the misunderstanding may grow bigger.
Health: You need to manage your fatigue and stress. Your body is already showing warning signs.
Career: There is pressure in your workload, but you are making steady progress. This will lead you to long-term success.
Wealth: There is an unplanned small expense. Be careful with your budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a calming crystal bracelet for clearer decision-making and emotional balance.
TIGER
Love: A confrontation or clarification may happen. Do not be afraid to face it because it will bring clarity.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of burnout. Make time to rest.
Career: There is a decision you need to make quickly. Trust your instincts, but check the facts as well.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn money, but it comes with risks. Do not act impulsively.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Use a protection charm for wise decisions and protection against deception.
RABBIT
Love: An emotional truth will come out. It may be about your feelings or your partner’s feelings. Accept it calmly.
Health: You need emotional balance. Avoid overthinking and stress.
Career: A small recognition is coming your way. This is a sign that you are on the right path.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but do not spend it right away. There is something more important to save it for.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a rose quartz bracelet for emotional clarity and healing.
DRAGON
Love: Tension may arise if you do not manage your emotions well. Choose a calm approach.
Health: Watch your stress levels. Do not allow them to build up.
Career: There will be a breakthrough moment amid pressure. This will showcase your capabilities.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but it comes with responsibilities.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Use a wealth protection charm to guard against unnecessary financial loss.
SNAKE
Love: A hidden truth will come out. It is better for you to know it now rather than later.
Health: You need to fix your routine. Avoid unhealthy habits.
Career: There is a decision you need to think through carefully. Do not rush.
Wealth: An unexpected expense is coming. Be prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Carry a wisdom charm for stability and calmer decision-making.
HORSE
Love: You will realize that you need to improve your approach to relationships. Not everything should be rushed.
Health: Your energy is high, but do not overwork your body.
Career: You are making progress even under pressure. This will build momentum for you.
Wealth: A small gain is coming your way. Save it for the future.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Use a fortune horse charm for guided success and balanced energy.
GOAT
Love: An emotional truth will come out. Do not avoid it. This will set you free.
Health: You need an emotional reset. Set aside some quiet time.
Career: A creative breakthrough will emerge. This will give you a new direction.
Wealth: There is a spending habit you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Use a pastel crystal bracelet for emotional balance and grounding.
MONKEY
Love: You will realize that not every connection is worth it. Choose meaningful relationships.
Health: Watch your lifestyle habits. A small imbalance may become bigger.
Career: An opportunity is coming, but it requires focus. Do not get distracted.
Wealth: There is extra income coming, but there will be temptation to spend it immediately. Discipline is needed.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm for controlled luck and financial discipline.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there is a truth you need to accept. This will set you free.
Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep. You need a reset.
Career: Recognition is coming because of your efforts. This is your reward.
Wealth: There is a financial pattern you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection against competition and hidden challenges.
DOG
Love: You will have a realization about loyalty and who you should choose.
Health: You need rest and emotional recharging.
Career: There is a challenge ahead, but it will bring growth.
Wealth: There may be a delay in money matters, but it will arrive eventually.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a guardian protection keychain for stability and safety.
PIG
Love: A truth about someone will come out. Trust your intuition.
Health: Your energy is good, but do not overwork your body.
Career: An idea may come to you that could turn into an opportunity.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but it comes with expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Use an intuition bracelet for clarity and better financial awareness.