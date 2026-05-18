CHEd chief faces ARTA complaint

The AMA Education System (AMAES) has filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) against Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis, accusing the agency chief of failing to respond to urgent official communications.

The complaint, filed through AMAES president Arnel Hibo, stemmed from what the institution alleged as an emergency caused by CHED's successive issuance of three "derogatory advisories."

AMAES officials alleged that the public dissemination of the advisories caused significant reputational damage and sparked confusion among students, parents, and business partners.

AMAES, which operates a nationwide network of approximately 150 schools, said it attempted to resolve the issue diplomatically. The institution sent formal letters to the CHEd chairperson on 27 April, 29 April and 8 May requesting a clarificatory dialogue to address a perceived lack of due process.

According to AMAES, the CHEd decisions were based on monitoring visits conducted during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when the schools had fully shifted to online learning operations.

After allegedly receiving no response to its letters for more than two weeks, the institution filed the ARTA complaint.