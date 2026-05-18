Bagunas snares Japan SV League title

Bryan Bagunas reached another milestone after adding the Japan SV. League title to his collection of overseas success.

He made history as the first Filipino volleyball star to win the coveted men’s Japanese title after playing a vital role for the Osaka Bluteon’s dramatic best-of-three series comeback over the dethroned Suntory Sunbirds on Sunday.

Although spending his time on the bench in the decider, Bagunas earned a championship in a successful return to Japan after Osaka swept Suntory, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18, in a sweet finals rematch payback.