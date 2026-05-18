AUB quarterly net income hits all-time high

AUB’s return on equity stood at 19.3 percent, while return on assets reached 3.2 percent. Its net interest margin expanded to 5.3 percent during the quarter from 5.1 percent a year earlier, supported by asset-liability management and a strong funding base.

The bank also strengthened its capital position, with its capital adequacy ratio improving to 19.3 percent and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rising to 18.7 percent, both above regulatory requirements.

AUB said the stronger capital levels would provide capacity to absorb macroeconomic pressures and support future expansion. Total loans and receivables increased 9.4 percent year-on-year to P276.2 billion, while total deposit liabilities grew 8.9 percent to P335.5 billion.

The bank’s CASA-to-total deposits ratio likewise climbed to 78 percent from 69 percent in the same period last year, reflecting a lower-cost funding base.

Operational efficiency improved further as AUB’s cost-to-income ratio declined to 30.4 percent from 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

Despite increasing credit provisions to P331.3 million, the bank maintained a nonperforming loan ratio of 0.44 percent and an NPL coverage ratio of 111.2 percent.

AUB President Manuel Gomez said the bank’s performance reflected its ability to remain resilient despite prolonged global uncertainties and geopolitical risks.

“These achievements and our historic-high financial results serve as a powerful validation of our ability to maintain stability and growth in a ‘permacrisis’ environment,” Gomez said. “Our robust internal controls and investment strategies are built to withstand extreme external shocks while delivering world-class service.”