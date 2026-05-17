Senate standoff

Foreign media organizations, including Reuters, AP, TIME Magazine, The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal, carried the story extensively. The images projected to the world were deeply damaging — a Philippine senator evading arrest inside the very institution tasked with crafting our laws, while state forces and Senate security nearly collided in a constitutional crisis.

The legal issues surrounding Senator Dela Rosa are serious. The ICC confirmed that a warrant had been issued in connection with alleged crimes against humanity arising from the anti-drug campaign during his tenure as chief of the Philippine National Police. His camp thereafter elevated the matter before the Supreme Court, seeking injunctive relief and questioning the jurisdiction of the ICC following the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute. Midweek, the Supreme Court reportedly deferred immediate action on the petitions and required government agencies to comment within a specified period.

These are legitimate legal questions. Whether the ICC retains jurisdiction over acts committed while the Philippines remained a state party is ultimately a matter that courts, both domestic and international, must resolve through due process. One may disagree with the ICC. One may question the enforceability of its processes. But no democratic society benefits when legal disputes degenerate into institutional chaos.

This is where leadership matters. Under our constitutional framework, executive power is vested in the President. While the President may not directly control every operational act of law enforcement, the Office carries the duty to preserve order, maintain institutional stability and project decisiveness during moments of national tension. The doctrine of command responsibility may traditionally arise in military and administrative law, but politically, the principle remains the same: When government institutions publicly unravel, accountability inevitably ascends upward.

Unfortunately, what the public witnessed were disclaimers and distancing statements. The administration appeared more focused on avoiding political liability than restoring public confidence. That approach only widened the perception of disorder.

The damage is not merely domestic. Investors monitor political stability. Foreign governments observe institutional maturity. International markets assess governance risk with ruthless precision. Every image of confusion inside the Senate chips away at confidence in Philippine institutions.

Strong leadership could have prevented escalation. A clear directive for restraint, coordination among agencies and respect for constitutional processes might have spared the country another episode of international humiliation. At some point, the government must decide whether it intends to lead events or merely react to them after the damage has already been done.

For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.