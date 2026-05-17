Sen. JV still ‘thinking about’ majority leader offer

Senator JV Ejercito said he is still “thinking about” the offer for him to become Senate majority leader amid continuing political uncertainty inside the Senate following last week’s dramatic leadership shake-up.
“I declined being majority leader last week, but it is still being offered,” Ejercito told DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday.
“Still thinking about it,” he added.
Ejercito also emphasized that he remains “an independent member of the Senate.”
The development comes after Ejercito earlier rejected reports that he would formally join the majority bloc of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano amid rumors of a brewing counter-coup within the chamber.
Sources said Cayetano’s camp has been trying to secure enough support to maintain control of the Senate leadership following growing tensions over the handling of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s case and the controversial 13 May shooting incident involving National Bureau of Investigation operatives inside the Senate premises.
Ejercito and Senator Migz Zubiri abstained during the 13-9-2 vote that removed former Senate President Tito Sotto and installed Cayetano as the new Senate leader.