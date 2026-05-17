PAGASA: Rains Sunday, fair weather later; LPA possible by end of week 

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of localized rain showers or thunderstorms. Torres urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that severe localized thunderstorms could still trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in vulnerable areas that have experienced recent heavy rainfall.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, Metro Manila and the rest of the archipelago will continue to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Localized rain showers or thunderstorms remain possible, particularly over the eastern sections of the country.

By Thursday and Friday, PAGASA projects generally fair weather nationwide with isolated afternoon or evening rain showers. However, the state weather bureau is closely monitoring the likelihood of a new low pressure area developing or entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility east of Mindanao during this period. While this looming LPA is not currently expected to directly affect any part of the country, forecasters are keeping a close watch on its potential development.

Despite the expected rains and the transition to fair weather, PAGASA warned that extreme temperatures will persist. At least 41 areas are forecast to experience "danger" level heat indices on Sunday, with Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte expected to hit a peak of 46 C, while Metro Manila will endure heat indices ranging from 41 C to 44 C.