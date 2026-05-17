Lawyer warns treaty noncompliance could hurt Philippines credibility

Bucoy clarified that under the Rome Statute, surrendering a person to the International Criminal Court is not mandatory and remains under the discretion of the president. However, he said the Philippines still has obligations under international treaties that it must fulfill.

He warned that failing to comply could damage the country’s reputation internationally.

“The Philippines’ image will be ruined because it will appear that we do not fulfill our obligations,” Bucoy said. “We are under obligation under the treaty to comply and deliver.”

Bucoy also said the government should apply the treaty consistently, citing the surrender of former president Rodrigo Duterte over allegations of crimes against humanity.

“If the former president was surrendered because of a valid warrant for crimes against humanity, then Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa should be treated the same way,” he said.

Bucoy also criticized Dela Rosa’s reported move to evade authorities while legal questions remain pending before the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

“You are a fugitive. That means you do not recognize the law,” Bucoy said. “If you say you are not guilty, do not speak through the media. Answer before the court at the International Criminal Court.”