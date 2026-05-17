Khloé Kardashian questions stalled Nancy Guthrie case

Khloé Kardashian is expressing her growing frustration over what she sees as a lack of progress in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for more than 100 days with few publicly confirmed developments.

On the podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian spoke with Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers about the case, describing it as shocking that so little apparent movement has been made in 2026. She questioned how an investigation involving a high-profile missing person could still feel so unresolved, especially given the time that has passed and the level of public attention.

"I don’t know if I know enough about this case, but like all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I'm like, oof. The ransom notes going to all the media outlets first. How weird was that?" Kardashian said.

Shealso voiced disbelief that, in a time of constant surveillance and digital tracking, there appears to be so little confirmed evidence released to the public.

"It's so much. And I just I can't understand that in 2026 there's not – like you said – that's what I don't believe… that there's not one piece of information. I just… they're not telling us," Kardashian added.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson home on 1 February. Authorities believe she may have been taken from inside her residence during the early morning hours, with a masked figure captured on doorbell footage among the few known leads.

Authorities previously stated that all immediate family members have been cleared of suspicion. As the case stretches deeper into its 14th week, investigators say they are still following leads in hopes of uncovering what happened.