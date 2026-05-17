F4 to light up Phl Arena for Manila concert reunion

Three members of the legendary Taiwanese group F4 are officially reuniting for a massive concert in the Philippines.

Jerry Yan, Van Ness Wu, and Vic Chou will headline F+FOREVER 1st World Tour in Manila alongside Ashin, the frontman of Mayday, bringing together some of Asia’s most iconic music and television stars on one stage.

The Manila stop is set for 27 June at the Philippine Arena.

Presented by Live Nation Philippines, the concert marks a rare reunion for the surviving members of F4, the group that became a regional phenomenon following the success of the 2001 Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden.

Ticket sales will begin with the LNPH presale on 23 May from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fans can register or log in through Live Nation Philippines to access the presale. General ticket sales open on 24 May at 12 p.m. via SM Tickets and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

Seat plan details and ticket prices are expected to be announced soon.