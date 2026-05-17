Ex-DENR official runs charity scam

“She always presented herself as a DENR official, and she always wore a military uniform… Later, I realized there was no real land or project.”

The Philippine Army warned that misconduct committed while wearing the uniform, as well as deceiving others while serving as a reservist, is not tolerated within the organization.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala confirmed to the DAILY TRIBUNE that a complaint has been filed before the Reservist Affairs Office and has been forwarded for investigation through the National Capital Region Defense Group.

Dema-ala said the military will verify the allegations and determine whether administrative sanctions, including delisting from the reserve force, are warranted.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also noted that they are ready to assist complainants in pursuing their cases.

AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad stressed that reservists are only allowed to wear uniforms under specific conditions and authorization, typically when called to active duty or during official formations.

Unauthorized use of a military uniform, they noted, may constitute misrepresentation or usurpation of authority.

Beyond the current complaints, sources cited earlier administrative controversies involving the former official, including past corruption-related complaints and alleged misconduct in prior government posts.

Records reviewed by DAILY TRIBUNE indicate she previously faced administrative cases in 2019 and was earlier dismissed from another government agency over alleged irregular travel, though she was later cleared and reassigned to the DENR.

Additional accounts from sources allege she built credibility by presenting herself as a humanitarian advocate, attending outreach missions and leveraging perceived connections within government and military circles to gain trust.

In some cases, she allegedly offered to facilitate permits, expedite environmental approvals or connect investors to government-linked projects before collecting substantial cash payments. Multiple complainants said they are preparing additional affidavits.