ECOP tells gov’t: Prioritize reforms

“I’m not saying the government is doing nothing — the government is trying its best to address these problems,” an ECOP official said.

“However, the situation remains difficult because although investments are still coming in, compared with our neighboring countries, we are falling behind, even in tourism, where the Philippines is often not the first choice and has been overtaken by others,” he added.

Predictable policies needed

The official also underscored the need for the country to maintain stable and predictable policies to strengthen investor confidence and avoid sudden changes that could affect business decisions.