ECOP tells gov’t: Prioritize reforms

Employers are urging the government to prioritize economic reforms and national stability to restore investor confidence, boost investments, and protect jobs amid political tensions.
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) cited bigger problems the country needs to address, including rising prices driven by Middle East conflict, the weak peso, and key concerns affecting investor confidence such as unresolved issues concerning the flood control mess and impeachment complaints.
“I’m not saying the government is doing nothing — the government is trying its best to address these problems,” an ECOP official said.
“However, the situation remains difficult because although investments are still coming in, compared with our neighboring countries, we are falling behind, even in tourism, where the Philippines is often not the first choice and has been overtaken by others,” he added.
Predictable policies needed
The official also underscored the need for the country to maintain stable and predictable policies to strengthen investor confidence and avoid sudden changes that could affect business decisions.