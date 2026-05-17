Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is a continuation of an issue from the previous day that needs to be faced now. If you continue avoiding it, the situation may become worse.

Health: Your body feels heavy because of weekend exhaustion. You need to return to a proper routine.

Career: An opportunity will be given to you, but it is based on your past performance. If you were careless before, you will feel the effects now.

Wealth: There are expenses connected to your previous decisions. Take this as a lesson to become more careful next time.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Use a protection charm or keychain for shielding against negative or draining energy patterns.