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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (18 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is a continuation of an issue from the previous day that needs to be faced now. If you continue avoiding it, the situation may become worse.

Health: Your body feels heavy because of weekend exhaustion. You need to return to a proper routine.

Career: An opportunity will be given to you, but it is based on your past performance. If you were careless before, you will feel the effects now.

Wealth: There are expenses connected to your previous decisions. Take this as a lesson to become more careful next time.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Use a protection charm or keychain for shielding against negative or draining energy patterns.

OX

Love: There is stability in your relationship, but there is also an unresolved issue that needs attention. If you do not face it, it will return again.

Health: You need to fix your lifestyle after the weekend. Do not neglect your body.

Career: A task you failed to finish before will return to you. This is your chance to correct your shortcomings.

Wealth: There may be a delayed payment or responsibility you need to face. Do not postpone it any longer.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a green-toned crystal bracelet for renewal, grounding, and steady progress.

TIGER

Love: A karmic connection may return, possibly an ex or someone you used to talk to. Be careful about returning to the same situation.

Health: Your energy is high, but there is underlying fatigue. Do not ignore it.

Career: An opportunity may open up, but it is connected to your past actions. If you acted wisely before, there may be rewards now.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn, but you need to fix past financial mistakes first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Carry a discernment charm to support wise decisions and avoid repeating past mistakes.

RABBIT

Love: Emotional baggage may return to your thoughts. This is the time to heal it, not run away from it.

Health: You need emotional balance to avoid stress. Set aside quiet time.

Career: You may receive feedback based on your previous performance. Use it to improve.

Wealth: There is a spending habit you need to change. Otherwise, the same problem may repeat itself.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a healing charm for emotional clarity and better decision-making.

DRAGON

Love: There is tension rooted in a past misunderstanding. If it is not resolved, it may become worse.

Health: Watch the stress that has built up over the past few days. Release the tension.

Career: You will face a responsibility connected to your past decisions. This is your chance to correct it.

Wealth: There is a financial obligation you cannot avoid. Handle it properly.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Use a protective charm for stability, discipline, and better financial control.

SNAKE

Love: A hidden truth may come out in your relationship. It is better to know it now than later.

Health: You need to fix your routine. Small neglect may become a bigger problem.

Career: You have a chance to fix a mistake from the past. Do not waste it.

Wealth: A hidden expense may appear. Be prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a wisdom charm for protection and clearer judgment in difficult situations.

HORSE

Love: You realize there is a repeating pattern in your love life. It is time to change it.

Health: Your energy is high, but you need to channel it properly. Avoid burnout.

Career: There is a new chance coming, but you need to correct your past habits.

Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn, but discipline is necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Use a success charm to guide energy toward healthier patterns and better decisions.

GOAT

Love: An emotional pattern may return. Do not repeat it because this is your chance to choose differently.

Health: You need an emotional reset to regain balance.

Career: There is a creative opportunity, but you need to let go of past doubts.

Wealth: There is a spending habit you need to change.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 8

Advice: Use a grounding crystal bracelet to stabilize emotions and improve focus.

MONKEY

Love: There is a playful connection, but a past issue may return. Do not treat serious matters like a joke.

Health: Watch your lifestyle habits. Small imbalances may grow bigger.

Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to fix your past distractions.

Wealth: There may be extra income, but discipline is necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a discipline charm to maintain focus and financial control.

ROOSTER

Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there is a truth you need to accept. This will set you free.

Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep. You need a reset.

Career: Recognition will come based on your past efforts. This is the reward for consistency.

Wealth: There is a financial pattern you need to change.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Use a protection charm for workplace stability and reduced conflict.

DOG

Love: You will realize something about loyalty and who deserves to stay in your life.

Health: You need rest and emotional recharge.

Career: You will face a responsibility connected to your past actions.

Wealth: There may be delays in money matters, but these are the result of previous decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a stability charm for grounding and emotional protection.

PIG

Love: You realize that not all sweetness is genuine. Trust your intuition.

Health: Your energy feels good, but you still need rest. Avoid overindulgence.

Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity. Take note of it.

Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending. There is something you need to reduce.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Use an intuition bracelet for clarity and better financial awareness.

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