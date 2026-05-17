Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is a continuation of an issue from the previous day that needs to be faced now. If you continue avoiding it, the situation may become worse.
Health: Your body feels heavy because of weekend exhaustion. You need to return to a proper routine.
Career: An opportunity will be given to you, but it is based on your past performance. If you were careless before, you will feel the effects now.
Wealth: There are expenses connected to your previous decisions. Take this as a lesson to become more careful next time.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Use a protection charm or keychain for shielding against negative or draining energy patterns.
OX
Love: There is stability in your relationship, but there is also an unresolved issue that needs attention. If you do not face it, it will return again.
Health: You need to fix your lifestyle after the weekend. Do not neglect your body.
Career: A task you failed to finish before will return to you. This is your chance to correct your shortcomings.
Wealth: There may be a delayed payment or responsibility you need to face. Do not postpone it any longer.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a green-toned crystal bracelet for renewal, grounding, and steady progress.
TIGER
Love: A karmic connection may return, possibly an ex or someone you used to talk to. Be careful about returning to the same situation.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is underlying fatigue. Do not ignore it.
Career: An opportunity may open up, but it is connected to your past actions. If you acted wisely before, there may be rewards now.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn, but you need to fix past financial mistakes first.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Carry a discernment charm to support wise decisions and avoid repeating past mistakes.
RABBIT
Love: Emotional baggage may return to your thoughts. This is the time to heal it, not run away from it.
Health: You need emotional balance to avoid stress. Set aside quiet time.
Career: You may receive feedback based on your previous performance. Use it to improve.
Wealth: There is a spending habit you need to change. Otherwise, the same problem may repeat itself.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a healing charm for emotional clarity and better decision-making.
DRAGON
Love: There is tension rooted in a past misunderstanding. If it is not resolved, it may become worse.
Health: Watch the stress that has built up over the past few days. Release the tension.
Career: You will face a responsibility connected to your past decisions. This is your chance to correct it.
Wealth: There is a financial obligation you cannot avoid. Handle it properly.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Use a protective charm for stability, discipline, and better financial control.
SNAKE
Love: A hidden truth may come out in your relationship. It is better to know it now than later.
Health: You need to fix your routine. Small neglect may become a bigger problem.
Career: You have a chance to fix a mistake from the past. Do not waste it.
Wealth: A hidden expense may appear. Be prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a wisdom charm for protection and clearer judgment in difficult situations.
HORSE
Love: You realize there is a repeating pattern in your love life. It is time to change it.
Health: Your energy is high, but you need to channel it properly. Avoid burnout.
Career: There is a new chance coming, but you need to correct your past habits.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn, but discipline is necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Use a success charm to guide energy toward healthier patterns and better decisions.
GOAT
Love: An emotional pattern may return. Do not repeat it because this is your chance to choose differently.
Health: You need an emotional reset to regain balance.
Career: There is a creative opportunity, but you need to let go of past doubts.
Wealth: There is a spending habit you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 8
Advice: Use a grounding crystal bracelet to stabilize emotions and improve focus.
MONKEY
Love: There is a playful connection, but a past issue may return. Do not treat serious matters like a joke.
Health: Watch your lifestyle habits. Small imbalances may grow bigger.
Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to fix your past distractions.
Wealth: There may be extra income, but discipline is necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a discipline charm to maintain focus and financial control.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there is a truth you need to accept. This will set you free.
Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep. You need a reset.
Career: Recognition will come based on your past efforts. This is the reward for consistency.
Wealth: There is a financial pattern you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Use a protection charm for workplace stability and reduced conflict.
DOG
Love: You will realize something about loyalty and who deserves to stay in your life.
Health: You need rest and emotional recharge.
Career: You will face a responsibility connected to your past actions.
Wealth: There may be delays in money matters, but these are the result of previous decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a stability charm for grounding and emotional protection.
PIG
Love: You realize that not all sweetness is genuine. Trust your intuition.
Health: Your energy feels good, but you still need rest. Avoid overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity. Take note of it.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending. There is something you need to reduce.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Use an intuition bracelet for clarity and better financial awareness.