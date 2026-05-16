Vice Ganda Bows Out of Jessica Sanchez Concert Appearance

Fans hoping to see Vice Ganda share the stage with Jessica Sanchez at the latter’s major concert were met with disappointment after the comedian-host announced that he would no longer be appearing at the show.

Hours before the concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 16, Vice Ganda released a statement on Instagram confirming his withdrawal from the much-anticipated performance due to unexpected developments.

“This is to regretfully inform everyone that I will no longer be performing at Jessica Sanchez’s concert scheduled today, May 16, 2026. Much as I am looking forward to perform in the said concert, I won’t be able to attend and perform due to some unforeseen circumstances,” he shared.

While the “It’s Showtime” host did not elaborate on the reason behind the sudden cancellation, he made sure to express his support for Sanchez and her milestone concert.

“I wish Jessica good luck and my heartfelt congratulations in advance. I sincerely hope to work with her in the future,” he added.

Despite the unexpected change in lineup, supporters continue to rally behind Sanchez as she takes the stage for one of her biggest performances yet, marking another major moment in her return to the Philippine entertainment scene.