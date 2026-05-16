Phl booters face Guam, Myanmar

The Philippine national men’s football team will be taking on Guam and Myanmar in a Tri-Nations Friendly tournament early next month at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.
The Nationals will face the Guamanians on 3 June before taking on the Burmese on 9 June as part of their final preparations for the home-and-away ASEAN Championship from 24 July to 26 August.
Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez said the competition will be a crucial step for them to test out the squad before the ASEAN tilt gets underway.
“The June FIFA window is extremely important for us because every international match now is part of our long-term preparation for the Hyundai Cup and the continued growth of this new generation of Philippine footballers,” Gutierrez said.
“These Tri-Nations Friendlies will allow the coaching staff to strengthen chemistry, test tactical adjustments, and continue developing the identity that this young Philippine team has started to build on the regional stage.”
The last time the Filipinos faced Guam was back in June 2021 where they won 3-0 at the Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
The Philippines settled for a 1-1 draw against Myanmar in the 2024 ASEAN Championship group stages in the same Manila pitch.
Expected to participate in the friendly tournament are Sandro Reyes, Bjorn Kristensen, Zico Bailey, Alex Monis and Raphael Obermair.