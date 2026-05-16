Phl booters face Guam, Myanmar

The Philippine national men’s football team will be taking on Guam and Myanmar in a Tri-Nations Friendly tournament early next month at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Nationals will face the Guamanians on 3 June before taking on the Burmese on 9 June as part of their final preparations for the home-and-away ASEAN Championship from 24 July to 26 August.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez said the competition will be a crucial step for them to test out the squad before the ASEAN tilt gets underway.