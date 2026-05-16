Pasig Library reopens after P87-M overhaul

The project involved refurbishing the existing five-story structure, extending the building, and installing a new information technology system — an overall upgrade that cost roughly P87 million.

The new system is expected to streamline cataloguing, improve access to digital and physical resources, and enhance services for students, teachers, researchers, and the general public.

Sotto also disclosed that the proposed Discovery Centrum Project has been temporarily shelved due to high upfront expenses.

The unused space is being considered for conversion into additional study and work areas to address growing demand.

The city will also initiate a competitive selection process for a concessionaire to operate a coffee shop in the library’s new alfresco area.

As part of Pasig’s broader education and accessibility initiatives, the city government is scouting for a location to build a District 2 Library, which Sotto said would help decentralize learning spaces and bring them closer to more communities.

Sotto emphasized that the renovated library reflects the city’s ongoing efforts to deliver inclusive, people-centered public services.