Luzon grid stabilizes with 1,510 MW of restored capacity

Data from NGCP showed Luzon’s available capacity reached 15,799 megawatts (MW) against a demand of 12,107MW.

The improvement came after several major power plants resumed full operations, including GNPD 1 with 668MW, EERI 2 with 422MW, and EERI 3 with 420MW.

NGCP said the return of these facilities significantly boosted reserve levels in the country’s largest power grid.

“The declaration of full capacity by GNPD 1, EERI 2, and EERI 3 increased Luzon’s available capacity by a total of 1,510MW,” the grid operator said.

The restored supply, combined with lower electricity demand typically seen during weekends, also allowed excess power from Luzon to be exported to the Visayas grid.

The Visayas grid recorded an available capacity of 2,768MW and demand of 2,339MW, while the Mindanao grid also remained under normal operating conditions.

The latest development comes after the Luzon grid experienced three straight days of red alerts due to thin power reserves caused by high demand and unplanned outages of several generating units.

NGCP said the power situation is expected to remain stable throughout the weekend unless there is an unexpected surge in demand or additional forced outages from power plants.