House prosec sets full appearance

The 11-member House prosecution panel from Congress is ready to present the grounds for impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte, as the court is expected to convene on Monday, House committee on public accounts chairperson Terry Ridon said
“On the arrival of Monday, what was mentioned earlier is correct, the entire 11-person House Prosecution Panel will go to the Senate at 3 p.m. on 18 May to witness the opening of the Senate Impeachment Court,” he said.
Ridon added that while the House’s role on the first day is limited, it is important for the prosecution panel to witness the opening of the impeachment proceedings formally.
Convening expected
“We are expecting that the Senate Impeachment Court will truly convene on that day and that the trial of our Vice President will finally begin,” Ridon said.
Members of the House prosecution panel include Rep. Gerville Luistro (Batangas 2nd District), Rep. Joel Chua (Manila’s 3rd District”, Rep. Leila de Lima (Mamamayang Liberal Partylist), Rep. Ramon Rodriguez (1-Rider Partylist), Rep. Ysabel Zamora (San Juan City lone district), Rep. Lorenz Defensor (loilo’s 3rd District), Rep. Chel Diokno (Akbayan Partylist), Rep. Arlene Bag-ao (Dinagat Islands Lone District), Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon’s 2nd District), Rep. Lordan Suan (Cagayan de Oro’s 1st District).
As Ridon explained, the prosecutors will be organized into teams to handle specific impeachment grounds.