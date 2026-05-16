House prosec sets full appearance

The 11-member House prosecution panel from Congress is ready to present the grounds for impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte, as the court is expected to convene on Monday, House committee on public accounts chairperson Terry Ridon said

“On the arrival of Monday, what was mentioned earlier is correct, the entire 11-person House Prosecution Panel will go to the Senate at 3 p.m. on 18 May to witness the opening of the Senate Impeachment Court,” he said.