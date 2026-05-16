Four arrested in Parañaque for alleged cable theft

Police said one of the suspects went down into the manhole and resurfaced carrying copper cables while the others allegedly acted as lookouts.

Upon noticing the approaching officers, the suspects allegedly fled aboard an aluminum van, prompting a pursuit operation that ended in Bicutan, where the vehicle was intercepted.

A fourth suspect later arrived at the police substation claiming ownership of the getaway vehicle.

Police said he was positively identified as the group’s alleged spotter and backup driver and was immediately placed under arrest.

Recovered from the suspects were two pieces of copper cable, a bolt cutter, a chain, a steel bar, a metal saw, four improvised steel hooks, and construction gear allegedly used as disguises.

Authorities also impounded a white Foton Tornado van believed to have been used in the operation.

The four suspects are expected to face charges for violating Section 4(d) of Republic Act No. 10515.