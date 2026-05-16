Four arrested in Parañaque for alleged cable theft

Police in Parañaque City arrested four men before dawn on Friday for allegedly tapping and stealing communication cables belonging to PLDT along Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue in BF Homes.
The suspects, identified only by their aliases Rommel, 28; John Zedrick, 18; John Rose, 27; and Rodel, 32, were apprehended following an anti-criminality patrol that escalated into a dragnet operation, according to the Parañaque City Police Station.
Authorities said patrolling officers spotted three individuals opening a telecommunications manhole at around 4 a.m.
Police said one of the suspects went down into the manhole and resurfaced carrying copper cables while the others allegedly acted as lookouts.
Upon noticing the approaching officers, the suspects allegedly fled aboard an aluminum van, prompting a pursuit operation that ended in Bicutan, where the vehicle was intercepted.
A fourth suspect later arrived at the police substation claiming ownership of the getaway vehicle.
Police said he was positively identified as the group’s alleged spotter and backup driver and was immediately placed under arrest.
Recovered from the suspects were two pieces of copper cable, a bolt cutter, a chain, a steel bar, a metal saw, four improvised steel hooks, and construction gear allegedly used as disguises.
Authorities also impounded a white Foton Tornado van believed to have been used in the operation.
The four suspects are expected to face charges for violating Section 4(d) of Republic Act No. 10515.