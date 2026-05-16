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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (17 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You are realizing something about a person. They may not be who you thought they were. Do not be afraid to accept the truth even if it is not what you want to hear.

Health: You need rest not only physically but mentally as well. Avoid overthinking and give yourself some space.

Career: You may suddenly think of a solution to a problem at work. This will become your turning point next week.

Wealth: You will notice where your money is going. There is a pattern you need to change.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Use a yellow-toned crystal bracelet for clarity and enlightenment energy. Online Tarot readings may also help guide your decisions.

OX

Love: You have a quiet realization about your relationship, whether it brings you peace or stress. Do not ignore what you truly feel.

Health: It is a good day to detox and rest. Your body is asking for a reset.

Career: You have clarity about your next steps at work. This is the right time to plan.

Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending habits. This is the start of better financial discipline.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Keep a crystal money tree in your workspace to attract grounded abundance and stability.

TIGER

Love: You realize that not every emotion should be acted on immediately. Sometimes, control and proper timing are necessary.

Health: Your energy is high, but you still need rest. Being overly active may lead to fatigue.

Career: You have insight into an opportunity and whether it is worth the risk or not. Trust your intuition.

Wealth: You have clarity on where you should invest and where you should not. Do not be carried away by hype.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a fox-inspired charm for wisdom, discernment, and better judgment before major decisions.

RABBIT

Love: You have emotional clarity today and will realize who truly gives you comfort. Choose peace over drama.

Health: You need quiet time to reset your emotions. Avoid stressful environments.

Career: You gain insight into where you will feel happier at work. Do not be afraid to change direction.

Wealth: You realize something about your spending and there is something you need to reduce.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a protection charm to help shield your energy from emotional negativity.

DRAGON

Love: You realize that not every battle is worth fighting for. Sometimes, letting go is better.

Health: You need to release the stress that has built up throughout the week. Try relaxation or quiet reflection.

Career: You have clarity about your leadership role and how you should handle your responsibilities.

Wealth: You are becoming more aware of risk versus reward. Do not rush your decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Use a Pi Yao charm as protection against financial losses and unstable decisions.

SNAKE

Love: You gain insight about a secret or hidden emotion. Do not be afraid to face the truth.

Health: You need balance in both body and mind. Avoid extremes.

Career: You realize who you should trust at work. Choose the right allies.

Wealth: You are becoming aware of hidden expenses. Start fixing your budget now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Carry an elephant charm for wisdom, protection, and calm decision-making.

HORSE

Love: You realize that not every exciting feeling is a real connection. Choose genuine connections over temporary thrills.

Health: Your energy is high, but you still need to rest. Avoid burnout.

Career: You have clarity about your goals. This is the right time to reset your plans.

Wealth: You gain insight into where you should save money. Start now.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 1

Advice: Use a horse charm for guided success and balanced momentum in your goals.

GOAT

Love: Your energy feels emotional, but you will gain clarity. You will realize who truly gives you peace.

Health: You need rest and an emotional reset. Avoid draining situations.

Career: A creative insight may appear that could bring an opportunity.

Wealth: You realize something about your spending habits. It is time to change them.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Use lavender-toned crystals for emotional healing and inner balance.

MONKEY

Love: You realize that not all fun is meaningful. Choose connections with depth.

Health: Watch your lifestyle habits. Small imbalances may grow bigger.

Career: You have an idea that could become a breakthrough next week. Do not forget it.

Wealth: You are becoming aware of your impulsive spending. Start controlling it now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm to encourage discipline and controlled luck.

ROOSTER

Love: You gain clarity about the truth of your relationship. Even if it is difficult, this will set you free.

Health: Avoid exhaustion and stress. You need a reset before the new week begins.

Career: You realize your priorities more clearly. This will guide you next week.

Wealth: You gain insight into your financial habits. There is something you need to change.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection against hidden challenges and workplace tension.

DOG

Love: You realize something about loyalty, where it should be given and who truly deserves it.

Health: You need rest and emotional recharge. Do not force yourself too much.

Career: You have clarity about your responsibilities. This will bring you stability.

Wealth: You are becoming more aware of financial delays. Plan ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a guardian protection charm for stability, safety, and 

PIG

Love: You realize that not all sweetness is genuine. Trust your intuition.

Health: Your energy feels good, but you still need rest. Avoid overindulgence.

Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity. Take note of it.

Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending. There is something you need to reduce.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet to strengthen intuition and emotional protection.

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