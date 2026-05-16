Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You are realizing something about a person. They may not be who you thought they were. Do not be afraid to accept the truth even if it is not what you want to hear.

Health: You need rest not only physically but mentally as well. Avoid overthinking and give yourself some space.

Career: You may suddenly think of a solution to a problem at work. This will become your turning point next week.

Wealth: You will notice where your money is going. There is a pattern you need to change.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Use a yellow-toned crystal bracelet for clarity and enlightenment energy. Online Tarot readings may also help guide your decisions.