Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You are realizing something about a person. They may not be who you thought they were. Do not be afraid to accept the truth even if it is not what you want to hear.
Health: You need rest not only physically but mentally as well. Avoid overthinking and give yourself some space.
Career: You may suddenly think of a solution to a problem at work. This will become your turning point next week.
Wealth: You will notice where your money is going. There is a pattern you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Use a yellow-toned crystal bracelet for clarity and enlightenment energy. Online Tarot readings may also help guide your decisions.
OX
Love: You have a quiet realization about your relationship, whether it brings you peace or stress. Do not ignore what you truly feel.
Health: It is a good day to detox and rest. Your body is asking for a reset.
Career: You have clarity about your next steps at work. This is the right time to plan.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending habits. This is the start of better financial discipline.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Keep a crystal money tree in your workspace to attract grounded abundance and stability.
TIGER
Love: You realize that not every emotion should be acted on immediately. Sometimes, control and proper timing are necessary.
Health: Your energy is high, but you still need rest. Being overly active may lead to fatigue.
Career: You have insight into an opportunity and whether it is worth the risk or not. Trust your intuition.
Wealth: You have clarity on where you should invest and where you should not. Do not be carried away by hype.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a fox-inspired charm for wisdom, discernment, and better judgment before major decisions.
RABBIT
Love: You have emotional clarity today and will realize who truly gives you comfort. Choose peace over drama.
Health: You need quiet time to reset your emotions. Avoid stressful environments.
Career: You gain insight into where you will feel happier at work. Do not be afraid to change direction.
Wealth: You realize something about your spending and there is something you need to reduce.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a protection charm to help shield your energy from emotional negativity.
DRAGON
Love: You realize that not every battle is worth fighting for. Sometimes, letting go is better.
Health: You need to release the stress that has built up throughout the week. Try relaxation or quiet reflection.
Career: You have clarity about your leadership role and how you should handle your responsibilities.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of risk versus reward. Do not rush your decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Use a Pi Yao charm as protection against financial losses and unstable decisions.
SNAKE
Love: You gain insight about a secret or hidden emotion. Do not be afraid to face the truth.
Health: You need balance in both body and mind. Avoid extremes.
Career: You realize who you should trust at work. Choose the right allies.
Wealth: You are becoming aware of hidden expenses. Start fixing your budget now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Carry an elephant charm for wisdom, protection, and calm decision-making.
HORSE
Love: You realize that not every exciting feeling is a real connection. Choose genuine connections over temporary thrills.
Health: Your energy is high, but you still need to rest. Avoid burnout.
Career: You have clarity about your goals. This is the right time to reset your plans.
Wealth: You gain insight into where you should save money. Start now.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 1
Advice: Use a horse charm for guided success and balanced momentum in your goals.
GOAT
Love: Your energy feels emotional, but you will gain clarity. You will realize who truly gives you peace.
Health: You need rest and an emotional reset. Avoid draining situations.
Career: A creative insight may appear that could bring an opportunity.
Wealth: You realize something about your spending habits. It is time to change them.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Use lavender-toned crystals for emotional healing and inner balance.
MONKEY
Love: You realize that not all fun is meaningful. Choose connections with depth.
Health: Watch your lifestyle habits. Small imbalances may grow bigger.
Career: You have an idea that could become a breakthrough next week. Do not forget it.
Wealth: You are becoming aware of your impulsive spending. Start controlling it now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm to encourage discipline and controlled luck.
ROOSTER
Love: You gain clarity about the truth of your relationship. Even if it is difficult, this will set you free.
Health: Avoid exhaustion and stress. You need a reset before the new week begins.
Career: You realize your priorities more clearly. This will guide you next week.
Wealth: You gain insight into your financial habits. There is something you need to change.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Use a blue rhino charm for protection against hidden challenges and workplace tension.
DOG
Love: You realize something about loyalty, where it should be given and who truly deserves it.
Health: You need rest and emotional recharge. Do not force yourself too much.
Career: You have clarity about your responsibilities. This will bring you stability.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of financial delays. Plan ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a guardian protection charm for stability, safety, and
PIG
Love: You realize that not all sweetness is genuine. Trust your intuition.
Health: Your energy feels good, but you still need rest. Avoid overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity. Take note of it.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending. There is something you need to reduce.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet to strengthen intuition and emotional protection.