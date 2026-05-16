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Customers urged to join Meralco load-shedding program

(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM  The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM  The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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Customers are still urged to join the Interruptible Load Program (ILP) of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to help manage the higher electricity demand.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Atty. Cynthia Alabanza, spokesperson for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said the agency and Meralco are encouraging customers who own generators to use them temporarily to reduce electricity consumption from the NGCP grid and allow more supply for those who do not have generators.

(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM  The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor
Rotating brownouts hit 200K Meralco customers amid grid red alert
(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM  The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor
Nearly 2M Meralco customers hit by outages

"Mayroon sistemang ganyan ang Meralco at ang NGCP, pero mas maraming nakakabit sa Meralco kasi mas marami po silang consumer-level na customers," she explained.

Alabanza also explained in detail the difference between yellow and red alert levels. She said that the agency monitors not by provinces, but by grid- Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

For example, if Luzon announces a yellow alert, it means that the power supply in Luzon is still enough to meet consumer demand.

However, the reserve power required by the NGCP to improve the stability of the power flow and prevent flickering or unstable electricity reaching consumers is lacking.

Under the regulations, they are required to maintain a 4% power reserve based on consumption.

A red alert, on the other hand, means that a power outage or brownout is already imminent.

"Kunyari ang konsumo ng tao is 100, mayroon dapat nakasobrang 4% na 100 na yung NGCP para balanse niya at hndi siguraduhin ang pagpasok ng kuryente. So kapag yellow alert, buo pa ang 100 pero kulang yung 4% ng NGCP, so kapag nangyari po na mayroong planta na biglang tumirik at maubos yung pasobra na 4%, maaaring magpower interruption na tayo. Kapag nangyari po yun magiging red alert."

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