Ceasefire extended despite new strikes

Envoys from Israel and Lebanon’s government, which has struggled to restrain Hezbollah, met for two days in Washington and said they would extend the ceasefire that was set to expire Sunday.

The cessation of hostilities “will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He said that the State Department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on 2 and 3 June and that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries’ militaries on 29 May.

Lebanon’s delegation said in a statement that the ceasefire extension and opening of military talks would offer “critical breathing room for our citizens” with a goal of “lasting stability.”

In an implicit rebuke to Hezbollah, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told a non-government organization dinner in Beirut that his country has had “enough of these reckless adventures serving foreign projects or interests.”

The latest brought “a war we did not choose but was forced upon us, which led to Israel occupying 68 towns and villages,” he said.

The US steadfastly backs Israel, with which it launched attacks on Iran on 28 February, but has also gently voiced unease about Israeli troops’ encroachments into southern Lebanon.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who led his country’s delegation, said after the talks that the priority was ensuring Israel’s security.