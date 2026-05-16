Caguioa pips Abacan, reaches Philta semis

Top seed Kyla Caguioa outlasted No. 7 Margaret Audry Abacan, 6-0, 4-6 (10-4), to reach the girls U14 semifinal in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday.

Caguioa will face No. 3 Mikaela Kate Chavez, who won over No. 6 Jaynelle Dania Castro, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 Donnarose Olivades also marched to the next round, beating No. 8 Misty Mae Principe, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a duel with No. 4 Eilithia Comia, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over No. 5 Mira Andrea Yvonne Plaza.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Yuan Torrente whipped No. 16 Francis Antonio Angeles, 6-0, 6-0, to enter the boys’ U12 quarterfinals in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Torrente will battle No. 10 Carlos Acaso, who won over John Aron Emana, 6-4, 6-4.

Also advancing were No. 2 Francis Jayvee Dimzon, No. 3 Joaquin Dacyon, No. 4 Liam James Harrow, No. 5 Noel Andre Zachary Zoleta, No. 6 Rafael Benigno Cablitas and No. 9 Jacob Adam Dizon.

In the boys’ U14 division, No. 1 Kresthan Belacas downed No. 13 Semiah Passpie, 6-2, 6-3, to forge a quarterfinal showdown with No. 6 Jairus Peralta, who prevailed over Djokovic Garcia, 6-0, 6-2.

Other winners were No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno over Kurt Padua, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Francisco Juan III over No. 14 Rothmuel Drig Escobar, 6-1, 6-0; and No. 5 Claudwin Seven Tonacao over Chrispin Miranda, 6-1, 6-1.