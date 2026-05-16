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Caguioa pips Abacan, reaches Philta semis

KYLA Caguioa delivers an impressive 6-0, 4-6 (10-4) win over Margaret Audry Abacan to reach the girls U14 semifinal of the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday.
KYLA Caguioa delivers an impressive 6-0, 4-6 (10-4) win over Margaret Audry Abacan to reach the girls U14 semifinal of the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday.Photograph courtesy of PHILTA
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Top seed Kyla Caguioa outlasted No. 7 Margaret Audry Abacan, 6-0, 4-6 (10-4), to reach the girls U14 semifinal in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday. 

Caguioa will face No. 3 Mikaela Kate Chavez, who won over No. 6 Jaynelle Dania Castro, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 Donnarose Olivades also marched to the next round, beating No. 8 Misty Mae Principe, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a duel with No. 4 Eilithia Comia, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over No. 5 Mira Andrea Yvonne Plaza. 

Meanwhile, No. 1 Yuan Torrente whipped No. 16 Francis Antonio Angeles, 6-0, 6-0, to enter the boys’ U12 quarterfinals in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission. 

 Torrente will battle No. 10 Carlos Acaso, who won over John Aron Emana, 6-4, 6-4. 

Also advancing were No. 2 Francis Jayvee Dimzon, No. 3 Joaquin Dacyon, No. 4 Liam James Harrow, No. 5 Noel Andre Zachary Zoleta, No. 6 Rafael Benigno Cablitas and No. 9 Jacob Adam Dizon.

In the boys’ U14 division, No. 1 Kresthan Belacas downed No. 13 Semiah Passpie, 6-2, 6-3, to forge a quarterfinal showdown with No. 6 Jairus Peralta, who prevailed over Djokovic Garcia, 6-0, 6-2. 

Other winners were No. 3 Jan Caleb Villeno over Kurt Padua, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Francisco Juan III over No. 14 Rothmuel Drig Escobar, 6-1, 6-0; and No. 5 Claudwin Seven Tonacao over Chrispin Miranda, 6-1, 6-1.

Philta National Age Group Championships 2026 tennis results
Kyla Caguioa girls U14 semifinal Rizal Memorial Tennis Center
Philippine junior tennis U14 U12 tournament highlights
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