Batang PBA: TNT rips RoS

Batang Talk ‘N Text rolled past Batang Rain or Shine, 82-49, and opened the 2026 Batang Philippine Basketball Association in celebration of its 22nd year with flying colors on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

It was the biggest winning margin in the quadruple-bill opener.

The Batang Tropang 5G took a big early lead in the 13-under division behind Kyrian Jadera’s game-high 23 points.

Rience Daniel Gaa and Joaquin Miguel Sanchez added 13 and 10 points for Batang TNT, which is joined by San Miguel and Phoenix in the four-team division.