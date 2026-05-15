Trump says Iran uranium hunt for optics

“The other thing we could do is bomb it again,” Trump said. “But I, just, I would feel better getting it and we will get it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who alongside Trump ordered an attack on Iran starting 28 February, said in a recent interview that the war was “not over” because the sensitive nuclear material “has to be taken out” of the country.

Trump in June last year ordered the bombing of three key nuclear sites in Iran at the end of a previous round of Israeli bombing of the cleric-run country.

Trump declared that the sites were “completely obliterated” — an assessment he repeats, despite also justifying this year’s war on allegations, not backed by United Nations nuclear inspectors, that Iran was close to building an atomic bomb.