The Senate hits rock bottom

First, an official, being a gorilla, giving out challenges, thumping his puffed-out chest to intimidate others, is now being a chicken after getting what he asked for.

Oh, but chickens have cages.

A clown fish would probably suit him better since he makes the government his bazaar.

But then again, a clown fish stays in a coral reef, where those said corals are lined straight up like bars. A place he should be in. I must say, he’s very good at hiding behind his reefs, although not in the ones where he belongs.

Then, a school of fish spoiling the said relative of Nemo. Probably a bunch of Dorys, because they keep forgetting about their job of serving the country and its constituents, rather, serving their own kind. Feeding their baby, going as far as housing the clown fish, when they can’t even provide a home for those in dire need of one.

And, of course, the loosely leashed one who probably has the brain of a goldfish. What’s better than doing the job you applied for? Of course, going on a world tour! Duh? Ready to bite anyone’s hand and give threats when she wants, yet, being Dory’s relative, she often gets a short-term memory loss. It’s quite convenient forgetting what you said and playing it as some sort of self-defense, huh?

If not the Titanic, then this is probably a zoo…or is it an aquarium? A rather big one, where the public can just watch the play arranged by the same school of fish they put in the waters.

I must say, Dutiful and Decent School of fish should swim away from Fionah, or they’ll hit the rock bottom one by one, step by step.