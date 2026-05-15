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The 'Idiot Sandwich': A comedic moment you can now bite into

A festive atmosphere, well-crafted drinks, live entertainment, and the star of the event, the iconic Idiot Sandwich!
Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill during it's launch on 14 May.
Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill during it's launch on 14 May. Photos by Kate Villar for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill launched its first-ever pop-up store at Uptown BGC in Taguig on Thursday.

GORDON Ramsay's "Fish, No Chips"
GORDON Ramsay's "Fish, No Chips"
GORDON Ramsay's Chicken Breakfast Club
GORDON Ramsay's Chicken Breakfast Club
GUESTS emersing themselves in the pop-up experience
GUESTS emersing themselves in the pop-up experience
MR. KEVIN L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, and actor Marvin Agustin at the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill pop-up launch
MR. KEVIN L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, and actor Marvin Agustin at the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill pop-up launch
PARITICPANTS takin gphotos on the stage set of the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
PARITICPANTS takin gphotos on the stage set of the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
FOOD truck restaurant of the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, with champagne served to guests
FOOD truck restaurant of the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, with champagne served to guests
WELL-CRAFTED lemon, cherry drink made by the bartender
WELL-CRAFTED lemon, cherry drink made by the bartender
LIVE dance performance at the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
LIVE dance performance at the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
DJ playing upbeat tunes, keeping the crowd alive
DJ playing upbeat tunes, keeping the crowd alive

It was not only a celebration; it evoked an energetic vibe as influencers, celebrities, and food enthusiasts gathered for the anticipated event, which offered an array of drinks, savory sandwiches, and live entertainment.

AMONG guests, from left, are Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts, Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna, Mr. Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines, and Mr. Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants
AMONG guests, from left, are Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts, Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna, Mr. Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines, and Mr. Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants

Among distinguished guests present were Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts, Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna, Mr. Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines, and Mr. Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally mark the official launch of the pop-up store.

Indulge yourself and satisfy your cravings with crowd-favorite “Idiot Sandwich” selections until 16 August — because what are you? An idiot sandwich!

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