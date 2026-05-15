The 'Idiot Sandwich': A comedic moment you can now bite into

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill launched its first-ever pop-up store at Uptown BGC in Taguig on Thursday.
It was not only a celebration; it evoked an energetic vibe as influencers, celebrities, and food enthusiasts gathered for the anticipated event, which offered an array of drinks, savory sandwiches, and live entertainment.
Among distinguished guests present were Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts, Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna, Mr. Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines, and Mr. Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally mark the official launch of the pop-up store.
Indulge yourself and satisfy your cravings with crowd-favorite “Idiot Sandwich” selections until 16 August — because what are you? An idiot sandwich!