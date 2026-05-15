The 'Idiot Sandwich': A comedic moment you can now bite into

AMONG guests, from left, are Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts, Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna, Mr. Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, Inc., Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines, and Mr. Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants