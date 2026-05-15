Russia, Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each

KYIV (AFP) — Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war each on Friday, Moscow and Kyiv said, a week after US President Donald Trump announced a large swap would take place between the warring sides.

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement on social media that “205 Russian servicemen were returned from territory” controlled by Kyiv, adding that, “in exchange, 205 Ukrainian armed forces prisoners of war were transferred.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram most of the Ukrainians handed over had been in Russian captivity since 2022.