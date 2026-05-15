The Senate President stated that Sen. Bato did not escape because there was no warrant and that he was free to go.

Sen. Padilla, during the plenary session, stated that there was no criminal inside the hall, and betrayal has become part of this system.

What does Bato have to receive this kind of treatment? Or is this protection beneficial to them as well?

After all, they insist that the tension inside the Senate was not “intentional” or staged.

How could people believe them when the people who stayed already had issues of their own—or should I call them “problematic”?

All of the majority bloc is part of controversies regarding flood control and other societal issues. With Bato’s case, the senators whose involvement could be exposed, as part of the alliance, need this rotten scheme for their own benefit, creating an agenda to protect him. The justice system becomes slow when power is dominant. At this pace, everything may rot and eventually be forgotten.

For example, why did DILG Sec. Remulla decide not to arrest Sen. Dela Rosa, a man who had been absent for months and is now facing an arrest warrant granted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), while a man working hard despite the tropical weather could be arrested simply for being topless? This incompetence does not sit right, leaving people wondering if the status quo will ever be reversed.

One cannot blame people for losing hope in the country. This government is now a circus.

The government must protect and obey the law, yet they are the ones bending it.

How long must the country suffer because of this incompetence? The government is incapable of taking accountability. Those in higher positions live comfortably after all these issues, while those below remain miserable. Still, many continue hoping for the best for our country despite all the chaos they have caused.