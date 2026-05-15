Power play not over

Seating the new leader was reportedly intended to block an impeachment conviction and to reclaim the leadership of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee probing the flood control corruption that threatened to ensnare several new majority senators.

“The former minority reportedly wanted the outspoken senator silenced over his flood control exposés,” the source said.

“Their colleagues in the Senate would be pinned down if the hearings on the multibillion-peso corruption continued. The previous Senate President couldn’t tame him, so he himself was removed,” the source averred.

The source added that a senator from the new minority is now actively “moving” to regain his influence and reverse the situation. However, those he is courting no longer trust him enough to go along.

The freshly seated leader acknowledged an ongoing “counter coup” that is reflected in invitations to talk and in attempts at intimidation.