Power play not over

The drama behind the recent power struggle in the Senate reportedly stemmed from a refusal to play along with the “old boys’ club” in the chamber, and the failure to control a vocal and independent senator known for his persistent investigations.
The veteran leader was thus booted out on Monday in a surprising move. An ambitious colleague took his place. Insiders were stunned when the challenger suddenly declared the leadership post vacant and pushed for an immediate viva voce vote.
Adding to the chaos that day was the dramatic reappearance of a tough-talking senator who had avoided the spotlight for six months. He admitted he resurfaced specifically to cast the crucial vote for the leadership change.
According to a Nosy Tarsee source, the real objective of the ouster went beyond surface politics.
Seating the new leader was reportedly intended to block an impeachment conviction and to reclaim the leadership of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee probing the flood control corruption that threatened to ensnare several new majority senators.
“The former minority reportedly wanted the outspoken senator silenced over his flood control exposés,” the source said.
“Their colleagues in the Senate would be pinned down if the hearings on the multibillion-peso corruption continued. The previous Senate President couldn’t tame him, so he himself was removed,” the source averred.
The source added that a senator from the new minority is now actively “moving” to regain his influence and reverse the situation. However, those he is courting no longer trust him enough to go along.
The freshly seated leader acknowledged an ongoing “counter coup” that is reflected in invitations to talk and in attempts at intimidation.