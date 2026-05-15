PDP Laban: Senate incident as constitutional issue, warns vs 'foreign or local overreach'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Dela Rosa on 6 November 2025, which remained under seal until it was made public on 11 May.

The warrant identifies Dela Rosa as an alleged "indirect co-perpetrator" of crimes against humanity—specifically murder and attempted murder—committed between November 2011 and March 2019

The party maintained that the Senate, as a co-equal branch of government, must be protected from any action that could be construed as intimidation or interference, and called for transparency on who authorized the operation and under what legal authority it was carried out.

Dela Rosa's camp sought a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) before the Supreme Court, but the High Court has yet to grant Dela Rosa’s request for a TRO against the arrest, instead requiring government respondents to comment on the matter within 72 hours.

It also urged the Supreme Court of the Philippines to act with urgency in clarifying unresolved legal questions surrounding the domestic enforcement of warrants or processes originating from international tribunals or foreign jurisdictions, warning that ambiguity in such matters could destabilize institutional processes.

“We cannot allow legal ambiguity to be used in ways that create disorder, undermine institutions, or place constitutional offices in jeopardy,” PDP Laban said.

The party reiterated its position that due process and the rule of law must prevail, adding that all actions by authorities must strictly adhere to constitutional limits and established legal procedures.