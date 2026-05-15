Palo Alto showcases Idira

Palo Alto Networks has launched Idira, a new identity security platform designed to help organizations secure human, machine, and AI-driven identities as cyber attacks increasingly target access credentials instead of traditional system vulnerabilities.
The cybersecurity firm said the platform introduces expanded privileged access management and AI-driven governance tools aimed at reducing “standing privileges,” where users maintain continuous access to sensitive systems. Palo Alto said identity-related breaches now affect nine out of 10 organizations, while machine and AI identities already outnumber human users by 109 to one.
“Identity has become the new battleground of the AI enterprise,” said Peretz Regev, chief product and technology officer for Idira at Palo Alto Networks. The company said Idira uses AI-powered monitoring and dynamic controls to automate identity governance and reduce risks linked to unauthorized access across enterprise systems.