Palo Alto showcases Idira

Palo Alto Networks has launched Idira, a new identity security platform designed to help organizations secure human, machine, and AI-driven identities as cyber attacks increasingly target access credentials instead of traditional system vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firm said the platform introduces expanded privileged access management and AI-driven governance tools aimed at reducing “standing privileges,” where users maintain continuous access to sensitive systems. Palo Alto said identity-related breaches now affect nine out of 10 organizations, while machine and AI identities already outnumber human users by 109 to one.