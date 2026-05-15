Palace clarifies Senate gunfire incident

Malacañang dismissed claims that the Senate was under targeted attack by law enforcement, clarifying that no operations were authorized to assault the chamber or arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The statement followed a period of intense confusion and tension among members of the Senate majority bloc.

Reports of gunfire and the presence of armed personnel near the complex before dawn Thursday prompted newly installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and other lawmakers to issue urgent calls for public support.

“We are under attack,” Cayetano reportedly told colleagues during the incident. “There is gunfire here.”

However, Malacañang cited reports from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Senate Secretariat indicating there was “no NBI assault” and “no order” for Dela Rosa’s arrest.

Security Misunderstanding

Initial findings suggest the friction began when Wick Veloso, head of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), requested NBI personnel to secure the GSIS premises adjacent to the Senate compound due to heightened security concerns.

The situation reportedly escalated when Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca allegedly fired a warning shot. An NBI agent stationed near the bridge connecting the GSIS and Senate buildings returned fire, according to the report.

Authorities estimate at least 30 shots were exchanged during the confrontation. Investigators noted that some bullets appeared to have been fired from within the Senate premises.

The Palace further cited that Dela Rosa had already departed the building around 2:30 a.m. His exact whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

The clarification aims to quell rumors that the legislature was under siege by state operatives, an impression that sparked swift condemnation from lawmakers across the aisle.

Senator Risa Hontiveros described the violence as a "desecration" of the institution.

"The Senate, the people’s house, the hallowed space where laws are made and rights are defended, was turned into a shooting range," Hontiveros said.

"That is desecration, not just of our walls, but of the trust placed in that institution."

Meantime, Senator Win Gatchalian also called for immediate accountability.

"I strongly condemn the shooting incident within the Senate grounds," Gatchalian said. "We must immediately identify who gave the orders and their accomplices so they can be held accountable under the law."

Government investigators and political observers suggested that a combination of high tension and unverified reports led to what critics called a "panic reaction" from the majority bloc.

While no fatalities were reported, a full investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

Malacañang has appealed for sobriety and warned against the spread of misinformation that could further inflame political tensions. The Senate leadership has not yet issued a formal response to the Palace's findings.