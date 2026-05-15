Nicotine pouches risk youth addiction, WHO warns

The UN health agency pointed to heavy promotion of pouches on social media and by influencers, aspirational lifestyle marketing and sponsorship of concerts, festivals and sports with large youth audiences such as Formula 1 — strategies even some who support pouches as a tool to reduce smoking-related harms say are inappropriate.

Some 160 countries have no specific regulation for pouches, the WHO said, calling for a range of controls including caps on nicotine content, advertising bans and bans or strong restrictions on flavors.

Some researchers and governments say nicotine pouches have a role to play in reducing the harms caused by tobacco, offering smokers or would-be smokers an alternative to cigarettes.

Health authorities like the United States Food and Drug Administration say evidence shows they are far less harmful than tobacco and even other alternatives like vapes.

The industry says it targets adult smokers or nicotine users.

Laura Leigh Oyler, vice president of regulatory affairs at Nicokick, an online store for nicotine pouches in the United States — the world’s top pouch market — said FDA data showed use by young people remained low.