ManageEngine embeds automated response

ManageEngine has upgraded its Log360 security platform with built-in security orchestration, automation, and response capabilities, allowing organizations to manage threat detection, investigation and response within a single system.

The company said the update adds native SOAR architecture, low-code playbook automation, and integrations with endpoint detection, identity management, and threat intelligence platforms to help security teams respond faster to cyber threats while reducing manual processes.

“The next evolution in security operations is about rethinking the architecture so that AI, detection, and response share the same foundation,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president of ManageEngine.

The platform enables automated actions such as isolating compromised devices, revoking access credentials, opening service tickets, and triggering security workflows from a unified dashboard. ManageEngine said the upgrade is aimed at reducing alert overload and addressing fragmented security environments where organizations often manage multiple disconnected tools.