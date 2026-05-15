Man arrested in Pasig over cat killing

A 38-year-old construction worker was taken into custody on Thursday morning, 14 May, following an incident involving the death of a cat in Barangay Santolan.
The suspect was arrested by barangay security personnel at the local public plaza after he was identified through surveillance footage.
Authorities said the investigation began after a traffic enforcer discovered the animal and immediately informed the Barangay Santolan Animal Control Office.
A joint effort between animal control officers and barangay security personnel led to the swift identification and apprehension of the suspect, whose alleged actions may fall under violations of Republic Act No. 10631, also known as the Amended Animal Welfare Act of 1998.
Under Republic Act No. 10631, acts of cruelty, neglect, or the infliction of unnecessary suffering on animals are considered criminal offenses. Violators may face imprisonment and substantial fines upon conviction.
The National Capital Region Police Office urged the public to report incidents of animal abuse to the nearest police station or through the 911 emergency hotline to ensure prompt intervention and proper legal action.