Integrity by design: SEC’s bet against corruption

It flourishes where discretion goes unchecked, where ownership structures are deliberately obscure, where boards rubber-stamp whatever management puts in front of them, and where accountability, when it arrives at all, arrives too late to matter.

Blame the individual if you like. But it is actually the system that makes it easy to get away with it and enjoy the fruits of corruption.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been operating on a different premise: that the real work of fighting corruption is not reactive. It is structural.

That means building systems with fewer gaps to exploit. The HARBOR beneficial ownership registry and the VERITAS electronic verification system are not bureaucratic exercises.

They are direct answers to one of corruption’s oldest tricks: hiding control behind layers of corporations, nominees, and deliberately tangled ownership chains.

Transparency in corporate ownership is not an option. It is the foundation of investor protection and market integrity. Without it, regulators are essentially working blind.

The SEC has been taking aim at a subtler problem in corporate boardrooms. Independent directors are supposed to provide oversight with teeth. But a long tenure erodes independence in ways that are gradual and rarely announced.

A director who has sat alongside the same management team for a decade does not wake up one day and decide to stop asking the hard questions. It happens slowly: familiarity softening judgment, relationships complicating accountability, until oversight becomes a formality dressed as governance.

Term limits exist because independence has to be structural, not aspirational.

This matters because most corporate failures are not the result of absent rules. They are the result of rules that existed on paper while oversight collapsed in practice. Passive boards, captured auditors, and opaque ownership are not accidental. They are the conditions that corruption requires. Addressing them is not compliance work; it is prevention.

None of the above works, however, if the reforms stop at regulation. The SEC has been direct about this limitation. Digitalization reduces discretion and creates audit trails.

Governance rules raise the cost of misconduct. But systems alone cannot substitute for culture.

Corporate leaders who treat governance as a burden rather than a competitive edge are still making a costly mistake, one that investors, increasingly, are unwilling to absorb.

Companies with credible integrity frameworks build more durable value. That is not idealism. That is the direction the market is moving in.

The SEC’s approach represents a maturation in how the fight against corruption is framed: not only about prosecution after the fact, but rather about making misconduct structurally difficult from the start. In Filipino culture, “kung puedeng makalusot, makakalusot!” (If we can pull it off, we’ll pull it off).

The SEC is building systems. The question is whether the culture will follow.