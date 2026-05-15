IBP warns against ‘manufactured crisis’ amid Senate shooting incident

The lawyers’ group noted that while authorities are still verifying the facts surrounding the shooting, the timing of the incident alongside other politically charged developments “must not be ignored.”

The IBP cautioned against any effort to use the situation to “manufacture a crisis” or provoke constitutional instability for political interests.

“We caution against any forces exploiting this chaos to manufacture a crisis or provoke a constitutional breakdown for selfish political gain,” it said.

The organization also called on the Senate to continue performing its constitutional duties despite mounting political tensions and public controversy.

“The IBP calls on the Senate to perform forthwith its constitutional duties.”

It also urged senators to independently and fairly address issues surrounding the alleged International Criminal Court warrant against Dela Rosa, ongoing impeachment proceedings, and questions involving Senate leadership.

“Neither the shadow of violence nor the pressure of orchestrated political noise must deter the Senate's duty from fairly and independently addressing the ICC warrant issue, the impeachment proceedings, and the continuity of leadership.”

The Senate as an institution must stand above factional interests,” the IBP added.

The IBP likewise expressed confidence in the Supreme Court of the Philippines, saying the High Court must promptly exercise judicial review should any government action violate the Constitution.

“The High Court remains the final bulwark against overreach and extra-constitutional maneuvers,” the statement read.

The lawyers’ group vowed to remain vigilant amid the unfolding political developments, saying it would continue monitoring and documenting events while pursuing legal remedies when necessary.

“We will deploy all legal remedies to ensure the Rule of Law and Justice and the Constitution prevail over partisan ambition,” the IBP said.

The organization ended its statement with a warning against public complacency amid political unrest.

“Democracy dies when citizens surrender their watchfulness. We will not allow chaos to be weaponized for power,” it added.