Ginebra humbles Phoenix, sets semis date vs Rain or Shine

Barangay Ginebra breezed to the Final Four with a 112–81 quarterfinal beating of hapless Phoenix in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

It was all over but the shouting entering the fourth quarter as the Kings established an insurmountable 36-point lead.

Ginebra will face Rain or Shine in the best-of-seven semifinals.

“It’s total team effort. Coming into this game we didn’t want to think there will be another game. We just wanted to focus in this game and this game alone. For us every possession counts,” said Scottie Thompson, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 field goal shooting.

Thompson added nine rebounds and nine assists in a near triple-double performance.

“We don’t want to have another game. That’s going to be a 50-50 game and Phoenix is a tough opponent for us,” Thompson said.

Justin Brownlee scored 24 points, RJ Abarrientos had 16 markers while Stephen Holt added 11 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 40 points in the game that started out tight only to end in a yawner.

Ginebra extended a slim one-point lead at the end of the first quarter to a 64-44 separation by half time after limiting the Fuel Masters to just 15 points in the second period.

A 26-10 third quarter sealed it for the Kings, who even led 101-61 with 8:21 left in the game.

Ricci Rivero led Phoenix with 15 points while Jonathan Williams had 13 markers and 11 rebounds.