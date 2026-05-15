Filipino educator awarded MBE at Windsor Castle for school leadership

Originally from Tarlac, David has led school improvement initiatives, mentoring programs, leadership development, and inspection work within the United Kingdom’s education sector.

He wore a bespoke barong coat made in Lumban, Laguna, during the ceremony to honor his Filipino heritage.

“Receiving the MBE was an extraordinary and deeply humbling experience. Wearing a barong from Lumban was especially important to me because I wanted to proudly represent Filipino heritage during such a significant occasion.”

David said he hopes the recognition will inspire Filipinos abroad and highlight the contributions of Filipino educators worldwide.

He is also set to collaborate with the Philippine Department of Education on a phonics program aimed at improving literacy and early reading among Filipino learners.