DOST seeks congressional backing for National Measurement Institute bill

Meetings were held with legislative and legal officers from the offices of Faustino Dy III, Albert Raymond Garcia, Francis Escudero, and Bam Aquino to encourage support and possible sponsorship of the proposed measure.

During the discussions, National Metrology Division representative Michael Jason Solis stressed that the absence of a national measurement authority continues to create metrology-related problems, including inconsistent measurements, limited local services, and weak alignment with international standards.

“Measurement is a public good,” Solis said, warning that these issues affect public health and safety, agricultural productivity, trade, industrial growth, and national competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Department Legislative Liaison Office Director Lita Suerte Felipe said stronger enforcement and accurate measurement systems would improve consumer trust and market reliability.

“Tataas ang confidence ng consumer sa gobyerno kasi ang mga ginagamit na device ay reliable and compliant sa international standards,” Felipe said.

The proposed NMIPhil Act seeks to establish the country’s national metrology institute, envisioned as the lead authority for trusted and innovative measurement solutions supporting fair trade, consumer protection, industrial competitiveness, scientific advancement, and regulatory integrity.

The measure has already been approved by the House Committee on Science and Technology and is now awaiting endorsement to the Committees on Ways and Means and Appropriations.

The proposed law is also included under Chapter 8 of the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 focused on advancing research, development, technology, and innovation.