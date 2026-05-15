DOJ indicts estranged wife of Fil-Indian tycoon for falsification of public documents

Narwani is being accused by her former husband of presenting a spurious document in support of the two complaints for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2024 she filed against him.

The two complaints have been dismissed by the DOJ-Provincial Prosecution Office of Bohol and the DOJ-Provincial Prosecution Office of Pampanga for being fabricated.

In his complaint, Chandiramani recounted that following their divorce, they agreed to have a co-parenting arrangement with regard to their 10-year-old son.

However, conflicts arose when the respondent started distancing their son from him.

In July 2025, Chandiramani agreed to allow his estranged wife to bring their son to Dubai after being convinced that it would be beneficial for him.

However, the complainant said all communication with his son was cut off by the respondent when they arrived in Dubai.

He also learned that their Narwani’s current partner was staying in Dubai.

Fearing that their son was being conditioned to forget him and being exposed to other influences, the complainant demanded the return of their son to the country.

Instead of heeding his demand, Narwani filed a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9262 against him.

To support her claims, the respondent presented a spurious document entitled “Affidavit of Undertaking and Waiver” allegedly signed by him and subscribed and sworn to before notary public lawyer Joselino Sucion on 19 October 2024.

However, the complainant said his signature on the document was forged and that he never appeared and subscribed before Sucion.

Chandiramani also presented a certification from the Office of the Clerk of Court of Makati City stating that the document appearing in the notarial book of Sucion refers to a Secretary’s Certificate notarized on 1 October 2024 and not the purported Affidavit of Undertaking and Waiver.

This prompted him to file the complaint for falsification of public documents against Narwani.

In ruling in favor of Chandiramani, the DOJ gave weight to the certification issued by the Makati City clerk of court which “proves that the Affidavit of Undertaking and Waiver is a spurious and falsified document.”

The Justice department further held that Narwani is presumed to be the author behind the falsified affidavit since she is the one who used said document as evidence to her complainant for violation of Republic Act 9262 against Chandiramani.