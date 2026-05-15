Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your energy feels cheerful today, and there is a chance to socialize or go on a date.
Health: You may neglect your body because of outings and lack of sleep. Simple fatigue could worsen.
Career: Even during the weekend, a pending task continues to bother you.Wealth: There is strong temptation to spend on shopping, food, or outings.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Red | Number: 5
OX
Love: There is a chance you may feel jealous or insecure.
Health: Be careful with overeating and unhealthy food choices.
Career: There is a task you need to prepare for Monday.
Wealth: There may be expenses for outings or family activities.
Luck guide
Direction: East | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Green | Number: 2
TIGER
Love: Your love life feels exciting today, with the possibility of a connection.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of accidents if you become reckless.
Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity.
Wealth: There is a chance you may spend on luxuries or impulsive decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: South | Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Color: Blue | Number: 7
RABBIT
Love: The energy feels sweet, but you may tend to ignore red flags.
Health: You need rest, but you may still choose to go out. Do not abuse your body.
Career: There is a small unfinished matter you need to revisit before it grows.
Wealth: There is temptation to spend on aesthetics or luxuries.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest | Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Yellow | Number: 3
DRAGON
Love: Your charisma is strong today.
Health: You may feel tired.
Career: Even during the weekend, there is a responsibility you need to finish. Do not postpone it.
Wealth: There may be opportunities to spend on big purchases. Think carefully first if they are truly necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest | Time: 9 to 11 p.m.
Color: White | Number: 8
SNAKE
Love: Your love life feels quiet but intense.
Health: Avoid late-night eating and unhealthy habits.
Career: There is something unfinished.
Wealth: Unexpected expenses may arise.
Luck guide
Direction: West | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Grey | Number: 4
HORSE
Love: Your energy feels cheerful and adventurous today, but you may become impulsive.
Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk.
Career: You may gain inspiration from your experiences today.
Wealth: There is temptation to spend.
Luck guide
Direction: North | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Purple | Number: 6
GOAT
Love: Your energy feels emotional and romantic
Health: You need rest, but you may still choose to stay up late.
Career: A creative idea may come while you are relaxed.
Wealth: There may be spending on comfort or self-care.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast | Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Color: Pink | Number: 1
MONKEY
Love: Your energy feels playful and exciting, but you may tend to send mixed signals.
Health: Watch your eating habits, especially during outings.
Career: An idea may come to you. Do not forget it and write it down immediately.
Wealth: Extra money may come, but there is temptation to spend it right away.
Luck guide
Direction: East | Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Color: Silver | Number: 9
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there may be a truth you do not want .
Health: Avoid staying up late.
Career: There is something you need to finish before Monday.
Wealth: There may be unexpected expenses. Be prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: South | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Brown | Number: 5
DOG
Love: Your energy feels loyal, but there is something you still have not expressed.
Health: Watch out for physical exhaustion.
Career: There is a responsibility you still have not completed.
Wealth: There may be delays in money.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Green | Number: 2
PIG
Love: Your energy feels romantic, but you may tend to trust too quickly. Be careful with people who seem too perfect.
Health: You feel good, but do not abuse your body.
Career: An idea may come to you while you are relaxed. Use it next week.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but it comes with expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest | Time: 9 to 11 p.m.
Color: Gold | Number: 8