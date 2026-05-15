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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (16 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your energy feels cheerful today, and there is a chance to socialize or go on a date. 

Health: You may neglect your body because of outings and lack of sleep. Simple fatigue could worsen.

Career: Even during the weekend, a pending task continues to bother you.Wealth: There is strong temptation to spend on shopping, food, or outings. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Red | Number: 5

OX

Love: There is a chance you may feel jealous or insecure. 

Health: Be careful with overeating and unhealthy food choices. 

Career: There is a task you need to prepare for Monday. 

Wealth: There may be expenses for outings or family activities. 

Luck guide

Direction: East | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Green | Number: 2

TIGER

Love: Your love life feels exciting today, with the possibility of a connection. 

Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk of accidents if you become reckless. 

Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity. 

Wealth: There is a chance you may spend on luxuries or impulsive decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: South | Time: 8 to 10 p.m.

Color: Blue | Number: 7

RABBIT

Love: The energy feels sweet, but you may tend to ignore red flags.

Health: You need rest, but you may still choose to go out. Do not abuse your body.

Career: There is a small unfinished matter you need to revisit before it grows.

Wealth: There is temptation to spend on aesthetics or luxuries. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest | Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Yellow | Number: 3

DRAGON

Love: Your charisma is strong today.

Health: You may feel tired.

Career: Even during the weekend, there is a responsibility you need to finish. Do not postpone it.

Wealth: There may be opportunities to spend on big purchases. Think carefully first if they are truly necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 9 to 11 p.m.

Color: White | Number: 8

SNAKE

Love: Your love life feels quiet but intense. 

Health: Avoid late-night eating and unhealthy habits. 

Career: There is something unfinished.

Wealth: Unexpected expenses may arise. 

Luck guide

Direction: West | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Grey | Number: 4

HORSE

Love: Your energy feels cheerful and adventurous today, but you may become impulsive.

Health: Your energy is high, but there is a risk.

Career: You may gain inspiration from your experiences today. 

Wealth: There is temptation to spend.

Luck guide

Direction: North | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Purple | Number: 6

GOAT

Love: Your energy feels emotional and romantic 

Health: You need rest, but you may still choose to stay up late.

Career: A creative idea may come while you are relaxed. 

Wealth: There may be spending on comfort or self-care. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast | Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Color: Pink | Number: 1

MONKEY

Love: Your energy feels playful and exciting, but you may tend to send mixed signals. 

Health: Watch your eating habits, especially during outings. 

Career: An idea may come to you. Do not forget it and write it down immediately.

Wealth: Extra money may come, but there is temptation to spend it right away. 

Luck guide

Direction: East | Time: 8 to 10 p.m.

Color: Silver | Number: 9

ROOSTER

Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but there may be a truth you do not want .

Health: Avoid staying up late.

Career: There is something you need to finish before Monday. 

Wealth: There may be unexpected expenses. Be prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: South | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Brown | Number: 5

DOG

Love: Your energy feels loyal, but there is something you still have not expressed. 

Health: Watch out for physical exhaustion. 

Career: There is a responsibility you still have not completed. 

Wealth: There may be delays in money.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest | Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Green | Number: 2

PIG

Love: Your energy feels romantic, but you may tend to trust too quickly. Be careful with people who seem too perfect.

Health: You feel good, but do not abuse your body.

Career: An idea may come to you while you are relaxed. Use it next week.

Wealth: There is a small gain, but it comes with expenses. 

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 9 to 11 p.m.

Color: Gold | Number: 8

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