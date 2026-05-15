Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your energy feels cheerful today, and there is a chance to socialize or go on a date.

Health: You may neglect your body because of outings and lack of sleep. Simple fatigue could worsen.

Career: Even during the weekend, a pending task continues to bother you.Wealth: There is strong temptation to spend on shopping, food, or outings.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Red | Number: 5